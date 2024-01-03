Bonnyrigg Rose manager discusses "free hit" in Scottish Cup and club's ambitions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Midlothian face a tough ask on Sunday as they prepare to travel to SWPL2 side Queen Park. The Spiders are top of the second tier and sit 22 places above Bonnyrigg in the football pyramid.

Bonnyrigg, who are sixth in League One, the fourth tier, are one of the lowest teams in the pyramid still in the cup after beating BSC Glasgow and Giffnock SC to progress to this stage. Now the club face the monumental task of trying to beat Queen Park who have only lost two games in all competitions this campaign.

“We got to this round last year and got Montrose who are in the same position as Queens Park at the moment,” Carter told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are under no illusions that it will be a very tough game, they are a very good side and it looks like they will be promoted to the SWPL1. That tells its own story. It will be a hard game but it is a free hit for us. We just have to go out and enjoy the occasion, it is at Lesser Hampden which is good for us, the club and the girls. We will just go and enjoy the game and see what happens.

“The girls have a wee bit more experience now compared to this time last year. We know it is going to be a hard game but we have done well to get to where we are over the last year since getting promoted. We will go and give it a go, what will be, will be.”

Bonnyrigg only formed a women’s team in April 2022 but has already made it into League One after progressing through the playoffs last season with a 4-0 win over Harmony Row. The club also reached this stage of the Scottish Cup last season before crashing out to Montrose in a 12-0 loss.

However, progress at the Midlothian club has shown no signs of slowing down as they find themselves among the promotion contenders to the Championship. Carter had originally targeted survival for this campaign, yet, after 10 games Bonnyrigg have 14 points and are seven off seventh place Edinburgh Caledonia. A third promotion spot is also a possibility after Edinburgh City folded last month which could give the side an even better chance of playing third-tier football next season.

“The aim this season was to survive relegation in League One,” Carter added. “As the season has gone on, the aim is now to finish in the top six and play against the so-called better sides. We will see where we are and have a think about what are aims are again. We are in the race but there are still some really good sides.