The Midlothian side's 3-0 victory over Elgin City on Saturday secured League Two safety on the final day of the season after a rollercoaster maiden campaign in Scottish football's fourth tier.

Guiding Rose to an eighth-place finish, 45-year-old Horn, in his second spell with the New Dundas Park outfit, admitted there was a time earlier this year he considered his future at the club - and even sought the views of the board following back-to-back defeats to Albion Rovers - who finished bottom - and Annan in January.

"This is the proudest moment, without a doubt," Horn told the Evening News. "From where we were after that Annan and Albion Rovers game, a lot of people were writing us off. We had to take a lot of stick as well from other teams, other supporters and it felt as if we'd become a bit of a laughing stock, which was hurtful. So, it's such a good feeling to turn it around and I take massive pride in how we finished.

Keiran McGachie is mobbed by his team-mates after his brace in the 3-0 win over Elgin. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"It's been a rollercoaster and a massive learning curve on and off the park. It's been tough - very tough at times and a bit of soul-searching at different points. But we've got there in the end and you can see how much it means to everyone connected with Bonnyrigg.

"I can't say I've enjoyed it! There was a point in the season where I wondered if I needed to walk away from it because the most important thing is the football club and it means so much to me. I was the one that went to the board.

"I know the supporters weren't that happy at the time and maybe it needed a fresh face - that's what happens in football and at so many other clubs.

"But they were having none of it and loyalty works both ways to be honest and I think a lot of the success that we have had has been built on that loyalty.

"There is a real togetherness and I think that carried us through at times. We never felt like a team in a relegation battle, even in the changing room it was still upbeat and you've got to credit the players for staying that focused. I kept emphasising to the players before the last few games that as long as we keep picking up results it doesn't matter what anyone else does and that's the way we looked at it. We had to contend with a lot of injuries and I think people forget that."

With over 2,000 supporters through the turnstiles for the final fixture of the 2022/23 campaign, Horn was quick to compliment the fans for their backing.

"The support has just been remarkable this season, home and away - to get in over 2,000 on Saturday, what can I say? We've got a lot of kids coming along now and they are the future. It really means so much to us to have that kind of crowd coming to watch us.

"But we've needed them. The points tally we've had to get to be safe is incredible. I never thought we'd have to reach 42 to guarantee our safety and even Albion who finished bottom hit 39.