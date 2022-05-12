Bonnyrigg Rose on brink of promotion to SPFL: 'It's massive'

A 3-0 win over the Fife side at an ecstatic New Dundas Park last Saturday has Robbie Horn’s side in prime position to step up to the SPFL next season.

“We're in a great position but we know there's still a lot of work to be done and anything can happen in football,” said Horn.

"A couple of decisions potentially went our way. I thought it was a sending off, I don't think there was any doubt about that with the challenges before.

Bonnyrigg Rose had a crowd of 2,200 at New Dundas Park and expect to take a large travelling support to Cowdenbeath. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

"The penalty's soft, there's no getting away from that. But, over the piece, there's no doubt we deserved it. We were in control of the game for long spells.

"But I don't think we'll get as easy a ride away from home. They'll be fired up and it's going to be tough but it's all about managing the game properly.”

For Horn, that means business as usual tactically, rather than going to Central Park with a cautious approach to protect their lead.

He said: “We're not just going to got here and sit in. We're going there to win the game.

"I'm not going to change the way we play or the way we approach things. We'll go about it in the manner we always do.

"It's massive what's at stake. It's a similar situation to Fraserburgh. Sometimes, in games, you have to defend and that's part and parcel. It's about defending properly and being organised and managing the game.

"It's important that we keep our discipline and don't give referees the chance to make decisions that go against you."

Bonnyrigg will have a huge travelling support behind them but Horn said: “We're not going through there thinking it's party mode.

"We've put ourselves in a really good position. It's now about seeing the job through."