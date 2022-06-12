Bonnyrigg Rose reveal the 18 players retained for step up to SPFL League 2

Veteran defender Dean Hoskins, who was in his second spell at the club and missed the second half of the season through injury, departs along with Arran Laidlaw, Robbie Neave and Andy Mair.

The latter-named trio were all out on loan at other clubs and have now been released, Laidlaw already signing for Arniston Rangers.

Another player who won’t be returning is striker Sean Brown, who spent the second half of the season on loan from East Fife and scored some crucial goals to help Rose win the Lowland League.

Bonnyrig Rose have retained 18 players for season 2022/23. Picture: Bruce White / SNS