Bonnyrigg Rose reveal the 18 players retained for step up to SPFL League 2

Veteran defender Dean Hoskins, who was in his second spell at the club and missed the second half of the season through injury, departs along with Arran Laidlaw, Robbie Neave and Andy Mair.
The latter-named trio were all out on loan at other clubs and have now been released, Laidlaw already signing for Arniston Rangers.
Another player who won’t be returning is striker Sean Brown, who spent the second half of the season on loan from East Fife and scored some crucial goals to help Rose win the Lowland League.
The 18 players who are under contract going into the new season are Michael Andrews, Bradley Barrett, Dean Brett, Callum Connolly, Lee Currie, Nathan Evans, Ross Gray, Scott Gray, Kieran Hall, Alan Horne, George Hunter, Neil Martyniuk, Keiran McGachie, Jonathan Stewart, Lewis Turner, Mark Weir, Bob Wilson and Kerr Young.