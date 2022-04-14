Bonnyrigg Rose squad playing for play-off places in final Lowland League game of season

The game brings down the curtain on a historic league campaign for Rose’s players, who were presented with the trophy and medals before last Saturday’s final home game against East Stirlingshire.

But with a pyramid promotion play-off against the Highland League champions to look forward to, the trip to East Kilbride is anything but meaningless for Rose gaffer Robbie Horn.

Fraserburgh look likely to be Bonnyrigg’s semi-final play-off opponents. They could clinch the Highland League title with a draw in their final game at home to Forres Mechanics on Saturday, but should they lose Buckie Thistle, could pip them to the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horn said: “Boys are playing for places for the play-offs and Saturday is an opportunity for someone to cement their place or stake a claim.

"It will be difficult. East Kilbride had a fantastic result against Bo’ ness on Saturday. With a new manager in place, they’ll be desperate to impress and some of the boys there will be playing for their futures.

"We’ve got to be ready and at it and be competitive, not just for East Kilbride but because of what’s ahead of us. We want to be at the top of our game going into the play-offs.

"We’re a scalp as well as Lowland League champions. Everyone’s desperate to beat you, so we need to deal with that as well."

Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate after being presented with the Lowland League trophy. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

Horn admitted that he was initially on a bit of a downer after Saturday’s flag day saw his side held to a 2-2 draw but said the magnitude of their achievement sank in later in the evening as he watched footage of the players receiving their medals.

He said: “The match was the disappointing factor in that we didn’t win the game.

"I was tinged with disappointment but a few hours after the game it sank in, the reality of what we had done and it meant a lot to me. It was a special day and one the boys won’t forget.

"It was a great and historic day for the club. With the crowd on the day and the community club being involved as well, it was a really great occasion.”

Message from the editor