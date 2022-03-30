Bonnyrigg Rose stalwart Johnny Brown allowed to leave on a free transfer

Johnny Brown has been allowed to leave Bonnyrigg Rose to get more game time. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

The wing back returned from a long injury layoff at the end of last year and had a short loan spell at Bluebell, but has now returned there for more game time as the Fifers look to secure their East of Scotland Premier Division status for another season. Rose said they allowed him to move for free due to his “outstanding service”.

Manager Robbie Horn, meanwhile, has promised his players a light training session ahead of Saturday’s South Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Bo’ness United. It comes after the Lowland League champions came from behind to win 2-1 away to Rangers B in the league on Tuesday night.

After miscommunication with goalkeeper Mark Weir, Rose defender Neil Martinyuik scored an own goal with a pass-back on his 150th appearance for the club to give Rangers a 1-0 half-time lead at Dumbarton Stadium. But the defender made amends by equalising from the penalty spot on the hour after the outstanding Dean Brett was fouled in the box. On-loan East Fife forward Sean Brown grabbed the winner ten minutes later.

Horn said: “First half, I thought we sat off them and gave them too much respect.

“We got a little bit tighter, pressed a little bit higher and played really well in the second half. It is a really good result against a good side.

“The boys will be tired. It was a hard shift, so it will be a light session on Thursday in preparation for Saturday.”

