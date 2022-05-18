Bonnyrigg Rose start upgrades to New Dundas Park for step up to SPFL

The Lowland League champions upgraded their floodlights last week to comply with League 2 requirements and are now planning to add more terracing.

The Midlothian club’s long-standing main sponsor, Grant Fitzsimmons & Son, will build a 30m-long covered enclosure in front of the existing snack bar near to the changing rooms.

New terracing will be installed behind the bottom goals and a concrete standing spectator area behind the top goals. “We have other plans too, but it is all about cash,” chairman Charlie Kirkwood told the Edinburgh Evening News.

Bonnyrigg Rose are planning upgrades to New Dundas Park ahead of their inaugural season in the SPFL.

He was referring to longer-term ambitions to replace the existing grass banking which stretches the full length of the pitch behind the dugouts with a new stand.

New Dundas Park has a current capacity of 2,600 and Bonnyrigg’s average home attendance this season has been more than 400 – higher than most League 2 clubs already.

The club currently has 310 season ticket holders, but Kirwood reckons that number will shoot up for the new campaign as enthusiasm builds.

“I think it’s going to treble for next season, I really do,” he predicts. “There’s a real buzz around the town.”

Rose can expect to attract big crowds to their two homes matches in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, which will kick-start the new season on the weekend of July 9/10.

Hibs, Livingston and Edinburgh City are among the teams Bonnyrigg could face when the five-team groups are drawn next Wednesday, May 25, at 1pm. The draw is seeded and teams will play two home and two away games.

Kirkwood is looking forward to the draw and is generally optimistic about the club’s future prospects in the SPFL.

He added: “We’re there and we will give it a good shot. I’m not saying we’ll do a Kelty Hearts – they have more money than we do – but I think we’ll be fine because what we have in the dressing room is special.”