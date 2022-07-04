Bonnyrigg Rose step up preparations for historic new season

Goals by new signing Kevin Smith and Lewis Turner gave Robbie Horn’s side a 2-1 win over their former Lowland League rivals Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park.

All three goals came in a six-minute spell just before half-time, Rose coming from behind after the hosts’ 33rd minute opener.

Rose were scheduled to be in action again on Tuesday night at Musselburgh before a step up in the standard on Saturday when they travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts.

New Bonnyrigg signing Kevin Smith scored on his debut against Civil Service Strollers. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

That will be Bonnyrigg’s final friendly before they make their competitive bow as a fully-fledged league club at Hamilton next Wednesday when they play Clyde in their opening Premier Sports Cup group match.

Bonnyrigg were handed a home tie with Livingston’s B side when the draw was made this week for the first two rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The match will be played on the midweek of August 9 and 10 with the winners away to either Albion Rovers or Celtic B in the second round.

Bonnyrigg go into the season with a relatively unchanged squad, having retained most of last season’s Lowland League winning squad.

However in addition to having secured the services of Smith, Horn has boosted his options further with the signing of versatile Conor Doan from the University of Stirling.

The 22-year-old can play in a number of positions and has been on Horn’s radar for some time.

The Rose gaffer told the club website: “He first came to our attention playing against us for Stirling Uni a couple of seasons ago now. He’s a versatile player who can play in midfield or at the back. He’s left sided, good size, very comfortable on the ball and scores goals.

“We had to be patient with this one as there has been a number of clubs after him but I’m over the moon that he’s chosen Bonnyrigg.

“He’s a great lad and has got a real hunger and desire to kick on and do well.”