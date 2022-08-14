Bonnyrigg Rose suffer injury woe but Robbie Horn relieved with last-gasp equaliser

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Currie’s penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time came after Stranraer were reduced to ten men and helped swing the momentum in Bonnyrigg’s favour on a day when, Horn admitted, they were “not at the best”.

But the result means the Midlothian side undefeated in their debut SPFL League 2 campaign with two victories and one draw and sit second in the table.

Horn made seven changes to the team that turned out for Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash against Livingston B, with a few enforced changes required.

Bonnyrigg Rose players celebrate kevin Smith's first-half equaliser. they came back again in injury time to snatch a point. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

But left-sided centre-back Neil Martyniuk had to be taken off with an injury and the man who replaced him, Josh Grigor, then picked up a knock and had to be subbed as well.

Craig Malcolm headed Stranraer in front before Kevin Smith equalised. It was 1-1 at half time, but Josh Walker’s goal put Stranraer 2-1 ahead and they were in the ascendency until Craig Ross was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Scott Gray.

Rose snatched a point thanks to Currie’s penalty after Kerr Young was fouled in the box. Horn felt the red card was a turning point and was delighted to take a point on a day when his team didn’t reach the heights they are capable of.

“The sending off changes that and brings us right into it,” he said. “I thought they were probably the better team.

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Kevin Smith fires home from close range to make it 1-1. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“I’m delighted with a point. I think it is a really difficult place to come. They are a good side. In midfield and forward areas, I thought they were excellent. But we stuck to our task. We weren’t at our best. We had a couple of injuries and picked up another couple of injuries during the game.

“Credit to the players. But they dug out a point and we’re delighted with that.”

Bonnyrigg have a chance to continue their good start with back-to-back homes games coming up next against Stirling Albion and Albion Rovers.