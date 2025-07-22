Bonnyrigg Rose suffer late heartache in Premier Sports Cup finale

Jonny Stewart's Bonnyrigg Rose put on a brave display
Bonnyrigg Rose gave Premiership outfit Dundee a huge fright before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat in their final Premier Sports Cup Group C fixture.

Jonny Stewart's men were just five minutes from taking the Dens Park club to a penalty shootout at Ferguson Park, home of East of Scotland League side Whitehill Welfare.

Clark Robertson gave the visitors the lead in Rosewell befoe Cammy Ross restored parity for the Lowland League hosts nine minutes before the interval with a diving header.

Emile Acquah fired Dundee in front four minutes from time before Billy Koumetio sealed the points with a third just three minutes later.

Rose finish bottom of their section having suffered four defeats and will now turn their attention to launching a promotion bid back to the SPFL following their relegation in May.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City rounded off their Group B campaign with a heavy defeat at Ross County.

The Citizens went down 8-0 in Dingwall and will finish bottom with just two points to their name.

Ronan Hale netted a hat-trick with both Joe Coyle and Jay Henderson scoring a brace. Kieran Phillips also got his name on the scoresheet for the home side.

Michael McIndoe's men welcome Stirling Albion to Meadowbank next Saturday for their League Two opener.

