Bonnyrigg Rose to face Spartans in South Challenge Cup midweek semi-final

Both clubs progressed to the penultimate stage of the competition on Saturday, Lowland League champions Rose comfortably disposing of divisional rivals Bo'ness United 3-0 at New Dundas Park, while Dougie Samuel's men edged a 4-3 extra-time thriller against East of Scotland League Premier Division high-flyers Jeanfield Swifts.

The other semi-final clash tees up West of Scotland League leaders Auchinleck Talbot against Sauchie Juniors of the East of Scotland League.

Rose were comfortable winners in Midlothian, George Hunter, Neil Martyniuk and Scott Gray all on target for Robbie Horn's men.

George Hunter scores for Bonnyrigg. Rose. Joe Gilhooley LRPS

However, next up for Rose is lifting the championship trophy this weekend following their visit of East Stirlingshire.

Horn said: "We need to keep going. There are competition for places as everyone wants to be a part of this team and be in the starting XI when the play-offs come around which is good.

“We're looking forward to getting the league trophy this Saturday.

“When this happens sometimes you can maybe take your eye off the ball but that's not going to be the case. We have to be ready.

Bonnyrigg's Kieran Hall is outjumped by Bo'ness United goalkeeper Andy Murphy at New Dundas Park. Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“For East Stirlingshire coming here too, it's never nice for a team coming to see another side lift a trophy, so they'll be up for it and will be desperate to cause an upset. We'll prepare well this week and be ready for the game."

In the other topsy-turvy quarter final at the Riverside Stadium, Spartans were made to dig in for the win against a well-drilled Swifts outfit.

It was honours even after the opening 45 minutes, Blair Henderson getting the Capital side back on level terms from the penalty spot.

The hosts, however, were more than up for the fight and sailed into a 3-1 lead before late efforts from Henderson and Jamie Dishington sent the tie into an additional 30 minutes. Spartans completed the comeback in the first half of extra-time as Bradley Whyte's thumping header from a Dishington corner was enough to seal the win following a pulsating 120 minutes.

Bonnyrigg Rose brothers Ross and Scott Gray in action for Bonnyrigg Rose against Bo'ness United. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

