Bonnyrigg Rose treasurer quits Lowland League board over relegation vote

Lowland League

He explained on Twitter that his “mandate was one of progression” and felt he could not continue following defeat of the proposal to increase promotion into the league.

Member clubs voted 9-7 for no change rather than consider options to increase the number of teams who are relegated.

One team currently go down, to be replaced the winner of a three-way play-off between the champions of the East, West and South of Scotland League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson said: “Following the defeat of the proposal of increased promotion into the SLFL I informed the chairman and secretary post meeting of my decision to resign by position on the SLFL board with immediate effect.

“My mandate was one of progression, and a 7/9 is progress of sorts, given I was told privately not to even bother with it a couple of seasons ago such was the likelihood of change happening.

“Clubs are absolutely entitled to vote for what they believe is best for their club; democracy has to be abided.

“However given the status quo has been voted for I feel I no longer have a mandate to serve on the board and will focus my time on preparing for our impending play-offs.”

Bonnyrigg will be home to the Highland League champions in the first leg of the pyramid play-off on April 23, with the return leg the following Saturday on April 30.

The winners will face the club who finish bottom of League 2 over the two subsequent Saturdays.

Message from the editor