Bonnyrigg Rose v Fraserburgh: Robbie Horn's expectations as club prepare for one of their biggest games ever

Rose take on Highland League champions Fraserburgh at New Dundas Park on Saturday in the first match of their two-legged pyramid play-off semi-final, with the winners going to play Cowdenbeath for a place in next season’s cinch League 2.

Bonnyrigg have known they would be involved in the play-offs since clinching the Lowland League title more than a month ago but have had matches to play in between.

However, having finished off their league campaign with a 1-0 win at East Kilbride on Saturday, they can now focus fully on Fraserburgh.

Bonnyrigg Rose expect New Dundas Park to be a sell-out for the promotion play-off first leg against Fraserburgh

Horn said: “That's been very tough and they players deserve a lot of credit for that because, bar the Dalbeattie game, we've approached every game in the right manner and Dalbeattie was the week after we'd won the league. The players have dealt with it pretty well and are in pretty good shape going into this Saturday."

It’s a massive occasion for the club with a near-capacity 2000 crowd expected for the first leg.

Horn isn’t expecting anything other than the toughest of tests against Fraserburgh, a side they sneaked past with a late goal in the Scottish Cup in 2019.

"Any team that wins the Highland League has got to be a top side because the top seven or eight teams in that league are very strong, so they deserve massive credit,” said the Rose boss. "We know it's going to be a really tough task with a team that's relentless and in your face, very fit and well organised, with a bit of quality about them as well.

Fraserburgh ace Scott Barbour receives Highland League trophy last week

"We have to be at it, at our best and go and match the attributes they've got and, hopefully, we can go and play a bit of football after that as well.

"I haven't seen any nerves but, as we build up to the game, you'll maybe see a wee bit more, particularly on the day when the game comes round. But, hopefully, they'll have the same nerves as well.

“If there's a big crowd at Bonnyrigg behind us, it will hopefully be intimidating for them and that hopefully gives our boys a lift as well. But when these games come round, we've got experienced players who'll be able to deal with it."

Message from the editor

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn has been impressed with his players´ focus