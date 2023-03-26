Kieran Mitchell's second-half strike was worth its weight in gold as victory for Robbie Horn's men ensured the visitors leapfrogged their opponents in the League Two standings with just six games to spare.

It's the first time Rose haven't been propping up the division since the first week of January and what a psychological boost that will be to the manager and his players.

Rovers, meanwhile, wasted no time in sacking manager Brian Reid with the Coatbridge club announcing his departure a little over two hours after the full-time whistle. It wasn't quite the same timeframe that saw former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin given his jotters seven minutes after the 6-0 loss to Hibs almost two months ago. Still, the Rovers hierarchy now have a real job on their hands in appointing a candidate who can steer the ship to safety with so little of the season remaining.

Kieran Mitchell celebrates his winner. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Elgin are next in Rose's firing line with Gavin Price's side two points better off in eighth, although they do have two games in hand.

Such is the nature of the league, it's not inconceivable to think fifth-placed Stenhousemuir and Forfar in sixth, who harbour promotion play-off ambitions, are exempt from the threat of relegation.

Horn reiterated the need to go and beat Stranraer on home soil next weekend following the victory over Rovers. Should they achieve that, the Blues themselves will be pulled back right into the mix. Bonnyrigg can approach Saturday's clash with a degree of confidence as they haven't lost to Jamie Hamill's men this season having registered two wins and a draw from their three outings so far.

Rose have managed to pick up nine points from a possible 12 from their last four fixtures away from New Dundas Park and, with three of their six remaining games outwith Midlothian, picking up a couple of wins in front of their own supporters could see them across the finishing line.