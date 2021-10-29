Bonnyrigg Rose will be 'even more difficult' for Civil Service Strollers than Cowdenbeath cup heroics

Gary Jardine, Civil Service Strollers' manager

Gary Jardine's men are one of only two sides to inflict defeat on the Midlothian outfit this term, the other was Rangers B last month.

Strollers ran out 3-2 winners at Christie Gilles Park in July and will make the short journey buoyed by last weekend's Scottish Cup heroics that saw them grind out a 4-2 Scottish Cup second-round victory at League Two Cowdenbeath.

However, Jardine is of the mindset that tomorrow's trip to New Dundas Park poses a far tougher assignment for his players.

He said: "After a tough game last week I expect tomorrow to be even more difficult, which is crazy given Cowdenbeath are in the division above. However, that's where I think Bonnyrigg, and the top of the Lowland League, is at this current time. Bonnyrigg away is as tough as they come at our level and we'll need to up our levels once again. That said, there's a bit of confidence in the group at the moment so we can approach the game in a good frame of mind."

Meanwhile, Rose boss Robbie Horn insists his squad fell way below the standards he expects the last time the sides met.

"I felt we let ourselves down badly the last time we met and it's a chance to right a wrong and the players feel the same," he said. "With what is at stake hopefully there will be a big crowd for what should be a cracking game. Civil are having a fantastic season so far and had a superb result in the Scottish Cup against Cowdenbeath last week.

"Gary Jardine deserves huge credit for the job he has done since being there. It's a massive game for both teams, make no mistake Civil will be up there come the end of the season."

Elsewhere, third-placed Spartans, who were idle last weekend, travel to Caledonian Braves' Alliance Park and Edinburgh University, who managed just their third win of the season with a 3-0 win over bottom club Vale of Leithen six days ago, welcome East Kilbride to East Peffermill.

