Bonnyrigg Rose will face off against East Kilbride in bid to preserve SPFL status

Jonny Stewart has confidence in his players

Bonnyrigg Rose came up agonisingly short in their quest to avoid the pyramid relegation play-off.

Jonny Stewart's side's 1-0 victory at Stranraer wasn't enough to leapfrog Forfar, who drew 0-0 with Stirling Albion. Aaron Arnott got the only goal of the game in the 70th minute.

Both Rose and Forfar rounded off their League Two campaigns on 36 points, but it's the Midlothian club who finish bottom due to an inferior goal difference.

Rose's three-year stay in the SPFL is now under threat with a two-legged play-off againt Lowland League champions East Kilbride to come. However, the club would have been safe had they not incurred a six-point deduction for the gradient of their New Dundas Park pitch last November.

Boss Stewart said: "Unfortunately results didn't go for us elsewhere so we go into these play-offs in the next few weeks. But I couldn't be more prouder of the guys to get ourselves in this position because three weeks ago we were written off by every single person in Scotland.

"So, to take it down to the last game - the players showed unbelievable mental strength and character to recover from the position we were in. I also feel we've looked really good the last few weeks and deservedly won three on a trot, so we go into these play-offs with confidence.

"We know East Kilbride are a good side so they will be difficult games. But we'll prepare properly and give it our best shot. Of course we don't want to be in the play-offs but there is enough confidence and belief in that squad now to go and get a result."