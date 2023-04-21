The 30-year-old Lasswade High School PE teacher has endured a frustrating League Two campaign due to injury but has made a return to the side in recent weeks, even scoring the winner against Stranraer earlier this month.

Rose are currently battling to preserve their SPFL status, currently two points better off than bottom-of-the-table Albion Rovers ahead of tomorrow's trip to play-off-chasing Forfar.

And now McGachie is looking to finish the season strong both individually and collectively as a team.

Keiran McGachie wheels away in celebration after netting the winner against Stranraer. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"I wish I had made more of an impact but as long as I am contributing now, it's all positive," the affable frontman told the Evening News. "I've done everything I can just to get back playing - my rehab so it's been a good feeling these last few weeks especially when at the back of your mind you've thought you might not be involved.

"One of my mates said to me after my goal against Stranraer 'I can't believe you scored a 30-yard tap-in!' Hopefully we stay up and that can be one of those funny moments over the course of the season that turns out to be really crucial.

"We have been on a good run barring last week against Dumbarton. We know what's at stake and how good the Lowland and Highland League clubs are having coming through the pyramid ourselves. We don't want to be in that position.

"We'd much rather be in the position we're in now than a few weeks ago. We've now got that two-point advantage over Albion, but if we can get a win this weekend, Stranraer could find themselves right back in the mix too, depending how they get on against Elgin.

"But we just need to beat who is in front of us and then we can find out how others have got on. That said, with the level we're playing at and the size of venues, fans are telling us during the game what's happening elsewhere. That's not a distraction though, it's a huge motivator."