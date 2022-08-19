Bonnyrigg Rose's Lee Currie had no qualms over last-gasp penalty at Stranraer despite missing four days earlier

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having missed in the SPFL Trust Trophy spot-kick defeat to Livingston B just four days prior, the 32-year-old playmaker oozed confidence to stroke the ball beyond goalkeeper Luke Scullion to grab the visitors a 2-2 draw at Stair Park and keep their undefeated League Two record intact.

Currie has only recently returned to the fold having undergone surgery on a hernia problem in June and is delighted to be back in action.

"To be honest, when I go up, I don't feel any pressure and even after I missed one in the cup game," Currie told the Evening News. "I wanted to go up and take it and thankfully it hit the back of the net this time. It was a huge point for us, especially as it's a long way there. We left at 9am and didn't get back until the back of nine at night so it's a difficult journey if you don't bring anything back with you.

“But we dug in as it was probably one of the hottest days we've had this year, so to get the goal and point at the end keeps the run going. To be sitting here with two wins and a draw after three games is really good."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose now switch their attentions to the visit of pointless and bottom-of-the-table Albion Rovers to New Dundas Park tomorrow.

Currie added: "I'm pleased to be back among things again after missing the big cup games against the likes of Hibs and Falkirk. It's not been too long out with the recovery and I'm probably ahead of schedule. But I've been working hard, I feel good so long may it continue.