Neil Martyniuk is remaining upbeat. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

Defender Neil Martyniuk insists the Bonnyrigg Rose squad have been galvanised by recent adversity surrounding the Midlothian-based club.

Firstly, long-serving chairman Charlie Kirkwood sadly passed away at the beginning of the month before Rose were hit with a six-point deduction from the SPFL just 11 days later for the slope at their New Dundas Park pitch.

On the park, however, Calum Elliot's men have shown great steel and resilience to pick up seven points from their last three fixtures - including victories over Elgin City and Stranraer.

Another three points against visiting Stirling Albion this weekend would make it three wins on the trot. And while Martyniuk concedes circumstances have been challenging these past few weeks, he is proud of how his team-mates have responded.

"It has been a couple of tough weeks, there's no getting away from that," the 28-year-old said. "Charlie was a tough man but he'd do anything for you. He's left a big hole and void to fill. We found out he'd passed away the Friday night before we played Clyde away and we got a good point, although we lost a goal in the last minute.

"But then our home game the following week against Elgin, all of Charlie's family were there and the club put on a really nice tribute. To top it off the boys played really well and we got a good result.

"Then when the news broke about the six-point deduction, it was a big shock to everyone. But to be honest the word I've used, and I took a bit of stick for it, was galvanise because when things like this happen, you have to use it as extra motivation to pick yourselves back up again and I think we've done that brilliantly.

"We got another great three points down at Stranraer last Saturday and what I found particularly pleasing was that we didn't play great. The conditions were horrendous, the rain was blowing sideways in your face at one point, but we managed to dig out a win. We've got a job to do and that is to try and win football games for this club."

With the club's licence downgraded by the SFA from bronze to entry level in September, Rose have launched a crowdfunder in a bid to raise £120,000 to level the pitch next summer.

"It just feels really harsh," Martyniuk explained. "When you look at the statement the club put out, over £200,000 has been spent on improving the ground and the surrounding areas in the last five years, it shows the club are continually trying to improve and hopefully the league can see we're moving forward in the right direction.

"It just feels like a kick in the teeth. At the end of the day, the pitch hasn't changed since we were promoted - it's exactly the same. So if it was a bronze level pitch then, how is it not now? What's changed? It's a difficult one. I know the SPFL want us to level the pitch, which is fine, but just the way it's been handled doesn't sit right.

"I'm in my eighth season here so I'm used to the pitch. It's difficult to maintain the surface over the winter months because of the slope but it's the same for both teams. Elgin have a slope on their pitch, as do Dumbarton, and I know we are all lower league teams who don't possess the finances to have a flat bowling green, so sometimes I think parks like ours is the beauty of our level of football.

"We can't change the decision. We just have to suck it up and get on with it. Had we not had the points deduction, we would have been sitting fourth and in a good place. We're in a bit of form now so that's the positive."