The Bonnyrigg Rose defender saw his spot-kick saved by Stranraer goalkeeper Matthew Connelly almost a fortnight ago, although Alieu Faye spared his team-mate's blushes with a last-gasp winner at Stair Park.

Robbie Horn's men were left idle last weekend after New Dundas Park was deemed unplayable ahead of Forfar's visit to Midlothian, although the manager did put his players through their paces with an additional training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Stenhousemuir, Martyniuk, 26, said: I'm definitely still on penalties. When you miss one the next person is waiting to step up but I've told the guys that won't be happening. It was a decent enough penalty and a really good save by their keeper. I'd scored the last 14 or 15 in a row before Stranraer so I've got a pretty good record. I'm confident I'll score the next one we're awarded and hopefully it's this weekend.

Neil Martyniuk saw his last penalty for Bonnyrigg saved. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"It's another massive game for us. Hopefully the fans come out again because it certainly gives us a big boost. Stenny have picked up under their new manager."

Rose suffered late heartache on Valentine's Day as title-chasing Stirling Albion sealed the points late on and Martyniuk added: "Stirling was a real kick in the teeth because for 85 minutes we were the better team. So, to then not get the chance last weekend to pick up points was frustrating. We were desperate for the game to be on. I always say that Saturday is football day so when it is off, you're almost thinking what do you do with yourself? We had a training session instead and then a few of us went to watch the scores coming in so it's good to spend time with the boys off the pitch too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad