​Bonnyrigg Rose's Paddy Martin (pic: Joe Gilhooley LRPS)

The Bonnyrigg Rose No.1 joined from the Bairns 12 months ago, initially on loan, before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract last summer and has taken League Two in his stride.

The 24-year-old is loving life at New Dundas Park and is looking forward to testing himself against a few familiar faces when John McGlynn brings the League One leaders to Midlothian for a mouthwatering tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a big game for us, there will be a huge crowd so we're really looking forward to it," Martin said. "They're a big club as much as they're down in League One with the players they have and the number of supporters, not to mention their stadium.

"I left Falkirk on good terms so I've not got any grievances towards them. The motivation is there regardless of it being against my former club so there are no extra incentives. It's the Scottish Cup so that's all you need. We want to get through and be in the draw for the next round.

"We'll think of the potential rewards after the game and only if we get there. There's no point in getting ahead of ourselves. It's all about Falkirk for 90 minutes or extra-time, penalties, whatever it takes, and then we'll see what happens.

"They're a very good side and well drilled by an excellent manager. I know for a fact having worked with him he'll have them in no doubt about our pitch - John himself has spoken about that and they'll be ready for it. I wouldn't say it's a leveller but it adds another dimension to the tie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad