Boroughmuir star nominated for SWPL2 Player of the Month
Boroughmuir's Maria Novou Torrente has been nominated for the SWPL2 Player of the Month award for November after some scintillating displays.
The midfielder helped oversee an unbeaten month in the league for the capital side. After a tricky start to the season, Boroughmuir’s promotion hopes are now back on track as they sit five points behind 2nd place Kilmarnock. Mario Novou Torrente was key to this, with the midfielder scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 victory away to Gartcairn earlier this month.
“It was a really hard game,” she told Boroughmuir after the game. “After going after to Rangers then playing a mid-week game against St. Johnstone. The team stepped up and showed that we could just keep playing a great game and keep scoring. Another clean sheet, lots of goals what’s not to like.
“I was very motivated going into today’s game. It was a team effort and I am very happy to score three goals. It is my first hat-trick and I am really, really happy.”
Novou Torrente is up against Queen’s Park’s Ellie Kane and Livingston’s Beth McKay for the award. If the midfielder comes out on top, she will become only the second-ever Boroughmuir player to win the award after Courtney McAvoy won in February 2023.