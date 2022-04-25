Boroughmuir Thistle edge ever closer to SWPL1 after glorious win

Suzy Shepherd’s side are now four points clear of Glasgow Girls, who they play in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 15. Their rivals do, however, have two games in hand.

United’s defeat at Meggetland yesterday was their first of what has been a fantastic campaign.

Thistle came out of the traps flying and went ahead in the 13th minute through Elise Macara. However, they had to wait until the 49th minute to add a second goal their play deserved, Brogan Anderson on target for the hosts.

Courtney Mcavoy sealed the points with a third with a little more than 15 minutes remaining. And although the visitors reduced the arrears five minutes later, Mhari Smith restored the three-goal lead just a minute later.

Meanwhile in SWPL 1, Hibernian Women returned to winning ways after a 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle at Petershill Park.

Michaela McAlonie and Shannon Leishman both struck in the first half for Dean Gibson's side as the Hibees remain in fourth spot.

However, there was disappointment for Spartans as Chelsie Watson scored the only goal as Motherwell took all three points from their trip to Ainslie Park. Debbi McCulloch’s outfit remain sixth but Motherwell are now just three points adrift.

