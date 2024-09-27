Bradley Barrett is in fine form for Bonnyrigg Rose. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Bradley Barrett believes Bonnyrigg Rose have finally found their groove.

The 23-year-old midfielder is confident the New Dundas Park men can continue their ascent up the League Two table after stringing together three wins from their last four outings - the only blemish a last-gasp 2-1 defeat up at Elgin City almost a fortnight ago.

The Rosey Posey are currently fourth in Scottish football's fourth tier - six points off the pace of table-toppers Peterhead.

Calum Elliot's men had got off to a shaky start with back-to-back defeats to the Blue Toon and near neighbours Spartans. But with bottom-of-the-table Forfar next up in Midlothain this weekend, Barrett is targeting nothing less than maximum points.

"It was a bit of a slow start with with two defeats," Barrett agreed. "But we've kind of found our feet. I think you need to remember we're a new group, with quite a few signings so we're now beginning to gel together. There is a younger core that have come in too, but we have that experience who help out. You need that balance.

"To be fair we had a decent squad last season too, but for one reason or another it just didn't work out. But this year there is a fresher feel to things so we're ready to kick on and develop as a group.

"We're getting wins now so hopefully it continues and we keep pushing further up the table. There has been a bit of a lift around the place in recent weeks. We're always looking at what's in front of us and not be negative in terms of how many points are teams behind us. We've got our eye on the next team above us and that has to be the mindset. The gaffer has drilled that into us.

"Everybody does take points off of one another over the course of the season so we expect a tough game this weekend where Forfar will be looking for the win. They will make it difficult for us."

Barrett - who is now in his fourth season with the club - has already notched three goals this term in all competitions. He is loving life under former Hearts striker Elliot, who was his manager at previous club Tranent Juniors.

"I always want to be scoring and assisting for the team," he said. "The gaffer pushes me to take more shots and find myself in better areas - be more direct too as he knows what I am capable of.

"I've loved every minute of my time here - there's been some great experiences. The gaffer was at Tranent when I made the switch to Bonnyrigg so I've always had a really good relationship with him. I was delighted when I found he was coming to the club - he has shown a lot of faith in me and pushes me to be the best I can."