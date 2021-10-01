Brian Schwake delighted to play key role in Edinburgh City revival after seizing his chance

Brian Schwake, pictured in action for Linlithgow Rose last season, has been in good form for Edinburgh City. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Although the more forward-thinking personnel have grabbed the headlines over the last couple of weeks, Schwake, on loan from Premiership outfit Livingston, has played a pivotal role in the Citizens' push up the League Two table. Gary Naysmith' s men have suffered just one defeat in their last six league outings and that was a 1-0 loss at league leaders Kelty Hearts in August.

The 20-year-old American wasn't first choice when he joined the club on a season-long loan in July, but an injury to Ryan Goodfellow in the 2-0 defeat at Forfar has handed the gloves to Schwake – an opportunity he has grasped.

Ahead of tonight's visit of bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath to Ainslie Park, Schwake told the Evening News: "There's a lot of really good lads in the dressing room so I'm really enjoying my football here. The game in the UK has always really appealed to me and I've always followed it really closely growing up, so when I got the chance to come over, I was champing at the bit to test myself. I'm feeling more and more settled every week. I stay with a few boys from Livi in a house so that helps.

"It's never good to see a team-mate pick up an injury but it gave me my chance and so far I've played and hopefully I'll continue to. I think we were just a bit unlucky at the start of the season but lately we've seen chances fall our way and maybe one or two chances not go the opposition's way. I think if we can keep playing the way we have been lately then we'll continue to get results and push even further up the table.

"Each game I feel more comfortable and it's easier playing with the defenders I have in front of me, although that has changed a lot due to injuries. We know Cowdenbeath have players who can be really dangerous all over the park so we have to minimise their threats and make the most when we get chances."

