Brian Schwake: Edinburgh City keeper hailed for his heroics

Edinburgh City Brian Schwake goalkeeper, on loan from Livingston, was in inspired form

A Ryan Shanley penalty in stoppage time was enough to secure the Capital men all three points against Albion Rovers in Coatbridge on Saturday and keep their play-off hopes very much alive.

However, American No 1 Schwake – on loan from Livingston – was in inspired form at Cliftonhill producing countless stops to keep their hosts at bay.

And it provided the perfect platform for City to go on and secure their 12th win of the campaign - and a win over Albion at the fifth attempt.

Brian Schwake, pictured in action for Linlithgow Rose last season, has been in good form for Edinburgh City. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Connon said: "Brian has played a blinder. He pulled out some really good saves and was fantastic. He certainly kept us in it.

“We know what Brian can do. It's unfortunate for Jack Leighfield who is sitting waiting in the wings as we know he is more than competent. But he can't do anything as Brian is playing well.

“Some of the saves on Saturday you're saying, 'how's he managed to make them'.

"I'm really glad the monkey is finally off the back with Albion too. We had to dig in right until the 95th minute but we're delighted with the victory. With Stenhousemuir also winning it's a really big result for us."