Brown Ferguson named new Linlithgow Rose boss following departure of Mark Bradley
Linlithgow Rose have named former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson as their new manager.
The 38-year-old has left his job with the Rangers Academy after less than 12 months to take up the role at Prestonfield.
A tweet from the East of Scotland side read: "We're delighted to confirm the appointment of Brown Ferguson as our new manager.
"We'll give a further update in due course on the appointment of backroom staff. Welcome to Linlithgow Rose, Brown."
Ferguson, who spent three years at Ochilview between 2015 and 2018 after turning out for East Stirlingshire, Hamilton, Partick Thistle, Alloa and Stenhousemuir during his playing career, said he was relishing the new opportunity, adding: "The Rose were a hugely successful Junior team who have the ambition, ground and fan base to now progress in the senior game.
"A very tough league awaits with some exciting games. It’s both a demanding and exciting challenge and a role I'm very much looking forward to."
Rose currently lie eighth in the East of Scotland Premier Division, having taken 12 points from their opening seven matches since the club's decision to leave the junior ranks in 2018.
The West Lotthian side parted company with Mark Bradley and assistant Paul Ronald at the end of September following a 6-2 defeat by Musselburgh Athletic.
Bradley was in his second spell as Rose boss, having guided them to the East League title and Scottish Junior Cup Final during his first spell between 2011 and 2014.