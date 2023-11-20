Robert Watt made the move from Penicuik over the summer

Broxburn Athletic goalkeeper Robert Watt felt they let west giants Auchinleck Talbot off lightly with a 3-0 defeat in the fourth-round of the South Challenge Cup.

Albyn Park was rocking as Steve Pittman’s side delivered a shock result to avenge last season’s 7-0 loss to Talbot in the same round of the competition.

Striker Errol Douglas grabbed a double either side of Ben Davidson’s strike to deliver a statement of intent for the East of Scotland Premier leaders as keeper Watt made it four clean sheets in four games.

“It was probably the best performance we’ve had since I have been there,” said Watt. “All over the park, even the boys that came on, to be honest, we battered them straight from the off. They only had one or two chances, we could easily have scored four or five.

“The boys are flying at the moment. There is a buzz about the place, we feel confident of giving anyone a good game.

“I’ve had the easiest job the last four games, the boys in front of me having been doing the business and they are making it easy for me. I haven’t had much to do. We are defending from the front and pressing high and not letting teams get many chances.

“Errol and Gaz [Gary Brass] are banging them in up top, they are a good combination. We want to play out from the back, but we have that option to go long to Errol and Gaz, they are both big boys who can hold the ball up. They are both quick, aggressive, and strong, which is exactly what you want from your two strikers.

“I hated playing against both of them against Penicuik, because you knew they were always going to cause you bother.”

Watt continued: “It was a good statement for us to put out to everyone else. It is still early doors, but if we do go on and win the league and get into the play-offs, beating Auchinleck is a massive statement – it makes the west teams take notice.

“This is the strongest team I have been a part of. Everybody that is starting knows that if they don’t play well, there are boys there that are chomping at the bit to come on and replace them. Every player in our squad could start for us and we would still be doing a good job, we have competition for every place in the squad.”

Highland League Buckie Thistle visit Albyn Park on Saturday with a place in the fourth round at stake. There’s no under-estimating the importance of what a fourth-round spot could do for the club, with the potential of a big tie against any of the Scottish Premiership sides.

Jambo Watt would like one of two ties, he added: “We go into Saturday with every confidence. There is no reason why we can’t believe we can’t do a job on Buckie.