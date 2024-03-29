Calum Elliot has left Cowdenbeath to join Bonnyrigg Rose.

The New Dundas Park strugglers parted ways with the much-revered Robbie Horn following last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Dumbarton, a result that leaves the Rosey Posey in eighth and just two points better off than basement battlers Clyde. The Midlothian outfit's last victory in the league was a 2-0 success over Elgin City on February 6.

Former Hearts and Raith Rovers striker Elliot had been managing Cowdenbeath in the Lowland League and was at Central Park for 11 months following stints at Tranent, Penicuik Athletic and Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite the Blue Brazil's best efforts to convince the former Scotland Under-21 international to remain in Fife, Elliot admits the opportunity to test himself at a higher level was one he couldn't pass up.

Nonetheless, he is fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead over the next five weeks as he bids to keep Rose in Scottish football's fourth tier.

Elliot starts his tenure with a proverbial six-pointer at Stranraer tomorrow, the side just below them in the table but locked on the 30-point mark.

"The club made contact on Saturday night so it's been a quick turnaround," said Elliot, who celebrates his 37th birthday tomorrow. "I had to weigh everything up quite quickly last Sunday, so I'm delighted to be given the opportunity. I've got a hard act to follow but it's something I'm looking forward to putting my own stamp on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been ready for an opportunity like this for the last two years to be honest, it's just been about someone giving me the opportunity and thankfully Bonnyrigg have come calling. It's obviously a high-pressure situation but it's one I'm looking forward to. I've had a couple of sessions with the players this week so it's now about making sure they are ready for tomorrow.

"They haven't been in great form and he (chairman Charlie Kirkwood) obviously felt the change was necessary so I've just got to try and make sure the club remain in League Two. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I could do that. It's probably been a difficult week for the players but we have to stick together. At some point we have to draw a line under it and move forward. We have to approach tomorrow with clear heads and full focus.

"They're a good group, they've done very well for Bonnyrigg and I'm sure they'll continue to do well for the club. The situation they were in last season, they've been sucked into it this year so it's now a case of all hands on deck and everybody pulling together to get the points we require.

"I think every team in this league, with maybe the exception of Stenhousemuir, has been on one of those runs and at some point that has to change. You've got to make sure you're working incredibly hard. It's not going to just happen for you, you have to be willing to make those sacrifices and these boys have done that time again for the club and they're going to have to do it again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot admits the prospect of a quick-fire return to the Lowland League with his new club couldn't be further from his mind. Instead he remains positive and has even had the backing of Bonnyrigg supporter and former Hearts stalwart, Gary Locke.

"It's not something I'm thinking about," Elliot said. "You can't look beyond your next fixture so that's the most important thing. It's been well documented there's a few boys injured and carrying knocks so it's a case of who will be available and then putting the best team together to go and get the points required. The full focus has been making sure everybody is ready to go.