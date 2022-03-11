Calum Elliot explains why Tranent can mount challenge for league and cup double

Tranent manager Calum Elliot is confident in his squad's strength in depth

The ex-Hearts striker has continually added to his squad across the campaign, most recently making a double swoop in signing Callum Donaldson and Kris Renton, with the latter having struck in his opening two games.

Ahead of hosting Lochore Welfare in the East of Scotland League Cup this evening, Elliot is content with how his side is looking ahead of the final few months of the campaign.

“The squad is looking good,” said Elliot. “We’ve been very prudent in what we have done. We’ve done well in terms of bringing money in to bring others in. I feel the squad is good; the squad is ready to go and it’s now a case of us making sure we do everything we possibly can to win games of football.

“One of the difficult aspects of the job is certainly leaving players out that deserve to play, but you need to pick the team which will give you the best chance.

“You can’t keep everybody happy but at the same time you have to do what is right to pick up victories.”

Elliot continued: “Since the turn of the year, training has been very good, both in standard and in terms of work ethic. It’s taking that into games; I’ve never been one that allows boys to just go through the motions at training and expect to just turn it on on a Saturday, you’ve got to train the same way as you play.”

Elliot’s side exited the Traderadiators Challenge Cup on Tuesday night with a 2-1 defeat away to Dundonald, and he added: “The result wasn’t what we were after but at the same time it allows us to have a laser focus on the league and cup.