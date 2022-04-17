Calum Elliot hails depleted squad as "unbelievable" comeback puts Tranent top

Fellow title challengers Penicuik Athletic, who started the day top, slipped up with a 1-1 draw at home to Dundonald Bluebell, while L inlithgow Rose were 2-0 winners over Sauchie.

Elliot was missing a host of players through injury and suspension, with just three players named on the bench and he was forced into two early changes when defensive duo Shaun Rutherford and Darren McCormack came off injured.

Brodie Strang had given the home side the lead from a rebound, before striker Wayne McIntosh pounced to tap in from close range to level at the break. Ciaran McKenzie’s header put the visitors in front, but Greig Spence netted from range to level. Kris Renton struck to secure all three points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was one of the toughest games we’ve had this season,” said Elliot. “It was a great three points for us. They are a good side; they are well organised and they’ve got Spenny [Spence] up top who is a threat. In the first 35 minutes we weren’t at it and to be honest, Kelby [Mason, goalkeeper] kept us in the game and after that we made a change tactically which helped us massively.

“In the second half we were on top and we were comfortable. Credit to the boys, they showed great character to get the win. The last five minutes they were throwing balls in, they had corners, but the boys stood firm. We had a lot of boys missing, so credit to the boys for digging in and getting an unbelievable result.

“The players showed character in abundance. By far it wasn’t our best performance but we did what a number of teams have failed to do, going there and getting three points. It sets up for another tough match on Tuesday night. Every game now is going to be tough - Dunbar need to win and we need to win. They have a lot of good players, a lot of threats and they are defensively good.”

Whitehill Welfare’s relegation has been confirmed, but Dunbar United boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop with a terrific 3-1 win away to Musselburgh Athletic. Dunbar are up to 10th – ahead of six other teams fighting to avoid the drop who are all separated by just three points.