Elliot led the club to the East of Scotland Premier title last season and managed to navigate their way through the play-offs to reach Scottish football’s fifth tier.

Matthew Wright, director of Tranent’s main sponsor M-PACT, who is on the board at the Foresters Park club, revealed he found out Elliot’s intention to move on late on Tuesday night.

Tranent manager Calum Elliot, left, has resigned after two years in charge

“Calum got in touch last night to say he feels like he has taken the club as far as he can take it and that a fresh voice was probably needed in the changing room,” Wright told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“It’s come as a shock to the whole club, it’s not something that we seen coming, it came totally out of the blue for us. We put a plan and process in place to improve the squad to set us up to challenge in the Lowland League, which is a step up from the Premier.

“We have really recruited well, we have a strong squad, to be honest we probably have too many numbers, we have a big, big squad and it is challenging to keep them all happy.

“A lot of the players will be disappointed; some will be angry and some will be delighted – that’s football. I suppose the guys that came in the summer will be a bit miffed. We will speak to them all on Thursday night.

“Some of them naturally will be wondering what’s happened, they will be thinking ‘what is going on here?’ and I get that, because it’s Tranent and we have been quite hasty in certain decisions at times, but I always felt they were the right ones for one reason or another.

“I really have a strong relationship with Calum and if he sees himself away from Tranent, then good luck to him.”

Assistant manager Paul Parkin and first-team coach Fergus Lockhart will take charge of Saturday’s league match away to Bo’ness United.

Wright continued: “They know the players, so they will take preparation for Saturday’s game. It’s three massive games coming up in a week for us, one at home and two away. It’s not ideal prep, but it’s just football. If he sees a big opportunity elsewhere for him then we wish him nothing but the best.”

Despite starting the season well since making the step up, Elliot felt it was the right time for him to leave the club.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “It’s just the right time for everybody to move on. I have enjoyed my time with the club but it’s for the best for everyone.

“It’s purely a decision which I feel will be best for the club and myself moving forward. I have enjoyed my time there; I have had two really good years and memories which I will never forget.

“Whoever takes over the job, they are very lucky because it’s a phenomenal group of players.

“It kills me to leave the boys because they are all top boys and knowing how hard I have worked in the last couple of years to get them to where they are.