Celtic B gifted goals as Edinburgh University students make 'schoolboy' errors 'so poor it is pretty much uncoachable', says boss Dorian Ogunro

The 6-0 defeat at home to Celtic B in the Lowland League was their sixth straight defeat.

The students contributed to their own downfall at East Peffermill despite creating some decent opportunities of their own in the final third.

But the damage was done as the hosts conceded three times in the first half an hour.

It was a similar narrative after the half-time interval, although Patrick Baird spurned a golden opportunity to reduce the arrears with the second half just minutes old.

In truth, Celtic didn't really get out of first gear and that was Ogunro's biggest criticism.

“I appreciate the opposition but they've literally done nothing and they're 3-0 up," he said.

“All the things we did that put us 3-0 down we have explicitly talked about not doing. It's not tactical. It's mental. We took the game away from ourselves.

Celtic's Owen Moffat, who has made three first-team appearances this season, scored the pick of the bunch for the B team against Edinburgh University

“The game was probably already over at half-time but Patrick should score right at the start of the second half. There's another couple that we really should put away.

“I don't care who we're playing. We had a game-plan and some of them have just gone and done the complete opposite.

“The Old Firm games are freebies but the frustrating thing is we are doing these things against everybody just now. There's no easy fix.

“They are so basic – worse than schoolboy – it's just so poor and is pretty much uncoachable.

“I'm scratching my head at what can be done.

“They have to find a way to cut these basic errors out and start getting themselves into the positions where they can do things that they are good at."

Adam Brooks netted a hat-trick for the Glasgow youngsters with Ben Summers, Joey Dawson and Owen Moffat also on target.

The latter, who has made three substitute appearances for the Celtic first team this season, including the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup final victory over Hibs at Hampden last month, scored the pick of the bunch with a sublime free-kick into the top corner from just outside the box.

