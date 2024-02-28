Let's take a step back from Hibs and Hearts to have a look at what's going off in the rest of the Scottish Premiership - with just 11 games left to play, the title race is heating up.

Recently, a controversial pundit named the team who he believes will hoist the Premiership trophy at the end of the season - additionally, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lavished praise on one of the Bhoys' best defenders in the wake of their 3-1 win over Motherwell at the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers praises Cameron Carter-Vickers following 3-1 Motherwell win

Brendan Rodgers had much to thank Cameron Carter-Vickers for after their late win over Motherwell at the weekend - the USMNT star helped to shore up their defence when he came on after the break.

In a press conference, Rodgers said: "It was about staying calm at half time and then just connecting our game again and I thought second half, especially when Cameron [Carter-Vickers] came on, there was nothing that went in behind and then the two work really well together that allows you to sustain the attacks.

"So we scored some very good goals. And I think you see you see the unity in the team and how together they are. And yeah, it’s another victory for us. A very important win."

Chris Sutton makes Scottish Premiership title prediction

Outspoken pundit Chris Sutton has given his verdict on the Scottish Premiership title race. While the former Celtic man conceded that Rangers are the 'favourites', he believes it will go 'to the wire'.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sutton said: "Rangers have been so, so good since Phillipe Clement has come in. They have this unwavering belief in the way that they play. I think they're quite direct at times, but the players all understand their roles and responsibilities so, so well.