The competition for the Scottish Premiership title is heating up and whoever wins will no doubt enjoy a strong run on the upcoming summer transfer window. Both Celtic and Rangers have a lot to consider once the season ends, including both incomings and potential outgoings.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines within the top tier.

Celtic CEO requests contact with goalkeeper

Following the news that Joe Hart will be retiring at the end of the season, Celtic are scouring the market for a replacement. Trabzonspor’s Uğurcan Çakır has been on the radar for some time now but a new report from Turkey has claimed that the Hoops have now made contact to get the ball rolling over a potential deal.

According to Taka, Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has sent an email to the Süper Lig outfit to ‘request official transfer negotiations’ with Çakır and Brendan Rodgers has also enquired about jumping on a Zoom call with the 28-year-old.

The report says that if Celtic decide to officially move for Çakır, they will offer £7.5 million in order to convince Trabzonspor to part ways with their No.1 choice.

Rangers ace uncertain on his future

Rangers forward Sam Lammers has admitted that he does not know what his immediate future holds for him. The Dutchman was sent out on loan in January to FC Utrecht on home soil and while he has settled straight in with the Eredivisie side, he is unclear on what will happen once his deal comes to an end this summer.

“What will happen next? I have no idea, there have been no discussions about that yet,” Lammers told Voetbal International (via Voetbal Primeur). “It is clear that I have the ambition to reach as high as possible. I have had good moments abroad, but also bad moments.