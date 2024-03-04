It was a weekend to remember for football fans in Edinburgh - not only did Hibs pick up a much-needed win over Ross County at Easter Road, Hearts left their stamp on the title race as they condemned Celtic to a 2-0 loss - what's been going on around the Scottish Premiership?

A Celtic icon has bemoaned a decision at the weekend, as a Hearts star has been singled out for praise - with the pundit in question wondering why Rangers or Celtic never signed the superstar.

Pat Bonner bemoans Yang Hyun-jun red card in 2-0 Hearts defeat

Pat Bonner was furious with referee Don Robertson with his decision to send off Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun during their 2-0 defeat against Hearts, declaring it 'unfortunate' and insisting that his high boot 'wasn't intentional'.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Bonner said: "I think that would be really unfortunate for Yang on that occasion. I’ll be honest with you, yes, the boot was high, but it wasn’t intentional from my perspective.

"Look, I’m not going to argue, when you see it on that angle there, you know, and that’s again TV, when you watch at a certain angle on TV, it looks as if [it’s dangerous]. I just thought that he was trying to flick the ball over him."

Allan Preston says Celtic and Rangers 'missed a trick' by not signing Lawrence Shankland

Former Hearts defender Allan Preston believes that Celtic and Rangers both 'missed a trick' by not signing Lawrence Shankland at any point, believing he would be an excellent goal scorer for either of the two clubs.

Also speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Preston said: “Look at how many goals he has scored for Hearts, how many would he score for Celtic or Rangers? Hearts fans don’t get on at me by saying that I want him to go to Celtic or Rangers, I don’t; I want him to stay here for as long as he wants to stay here.