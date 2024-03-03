Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers has called on Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi to ‘step up’ as his side look to take full advantage of Rangers’ surprise home defeat against Motherwell.

The Japan international enjoyed two impressive seasons at Celtic Park after he joined the Hoops in a £4m deal from Vissel Kobe during the summer of 2021. Kyogo netted 20 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions during his first year with the club before following that up 34 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, this season has been less productive for the 29-year-old forward after he has found the net on just 13 occasions as Rodgers looks to lead Celtic to a third consecutive Premiership title. Ahead of Sunday’s visit to Hearts, Rodgers has urged the Japan star to prove he is ‘a really important player’ for his side as they look to overhaul Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

He told the Daily Record, said: “In my first spell here, Leigh Griffiths had scored 40 goals the previous season. People couldn’t envisage him not being in Celtic’s starting eleven. But, for me, it’s always about the team, never one player. This is a sign that Kyogo has to step up, as well. He has such an important role here. He was great for two years, but I wasn’t here then. I can only judge on what I’m seeing now and if people aren’t performing, Celtic has to be a club where there’s someone to step in. The biggest clubs must have competition. If you don’t have it, you suffer. But Kyogo is still a really important player for us.”

Motherwell prospect backed for big money move

Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller continued to enhance his glowing reputation by helping his side to a win at Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The in-form midfielder produced a mature display as goals from Theo Blair and Dan Casey helped Stuart Kettlewell’s men inflicted a rare home defeat on Rangers and dealt something of a blow to their hopes of reclaiming the Premiership title this season. Miller has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks after Rangers, Celtic and a number of English Premier League clubs were said to be monitoring his progress - and former Celtic and Bolton star Andy Walker believes the youngster can thrive after a big money move.

