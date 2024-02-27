As we draw closer to another fearsome Edinburgh derby on Wednesday, February 28, let's take a moment to enjoy the calm before the storm and take a look at the latest news from around the Scottish Premiership.

A Celtic star, currently at the club on loan, is 'open' to striking a deal to allow him to join the Celts on a permanent basis in the summer. Meanwhile, a Kilmarnock youngster is set to be offered a new contract, as interest in the player from clubs in England begins to mount.

Adam Idah 'open' to joining Celtic on a permanent basis in summer transfer window

Celtic loan star Adam Idah seems keen on the idea of joining Celtic permanently in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

His Celts career has gotten off to a scintillating start - as they have recently fallen behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race, the Irish international could be just what the doctor order. Thus far, Idah has scored four goals in four league games, notching up a single assist along the way.

Kilmarnock offer Zander Craik new deal to fend off English interest

KIlmarnock youngster Zander Craik is attracting attention from clubs in England, such as Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Leeds United. To fend off their interest, Killie are set to hand the 18-year-old a new deal at Rugby Park.