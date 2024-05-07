Celtic star 'rejects' contract offer as Steve Clarke 'considers' surprise Liverpool selection
The end of the Scottish premiership season is almost upon us, with just three fixtures remaining for each of the teams. Hearts already have third place wrapped up, though they will want to pick themselves up following a heavy defeat to Celtic last time out,
Meanwhile, Hibs are sitting top of the bottom half but just one point ahead of Aberdeen and two ahead of Motherwell. As both teams look to finish the season strongly, we have rounded up the latest news from around the division.
Kelly ‘rejects’ deal
Celtic starlet Daniel Kelly has reportedly rejected the club’s latest contract offer. Kelly is under terms until the end of this calendar year, but he is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs outside Scotland this summer.
Meanwhile, the Hoops are attempting to strike a new deal to keep one of their most talented young players. Sky Sports have reported that Kelly has rejected the club’s latest offer, but the good news for the Glasgow giants is that the player is reportedly keen to sign a new deal, and so the situation remains hopeful from both sides.
Doak being considered
Scotland boss Steve Clarke is reportedly considering taking Liverpool youngster Ben Doak to Germany for Euro 2024 this summer. Doak still hasn’t got a senior cap for Scotland, but the youngster could yet be set to make the cut after squads were increased to 26 from 23.
Doak has been injured for much of this season, making just one appearance for Liverpool, but he is back in training and hopes to challenge for a spot at the Euros. Clarke, according to The Sun, sees value in the youngster’s pace and energy at the top end of the pitch, though he is yet to fully decide on his squad picks.
