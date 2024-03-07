Hibs and Hearts are both riding high after big wins at the weekend. They're now looking towards the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, when the Hibees take on Rangers and the Jam Tarts play Greenock Morton - what's going on around Scotland's top division?

A Celtic loanee received plaudits after scoring a spectacular goal last night - additionally, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of a former Motherwell loanee. But who is it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston scores excellent goal for West Brom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Johnston was the star of the show in West Brom's 2-2 draw with QPR on Wednesday evening. After the Rs opened the scoring, Johnston was on hand to find the back of the net with a stunning goal.

He picked up the ball on the left flank, cutting inside on his right foot while jinking past several QPR defenders. Once he had a sight of goal, he uncorked a thunderous drive that soared into the back of net - leaving both sets of fans in awe.

Mikel Arteta praises former Motherwell loanee Mika Biereth

Mika Bireth, who was on loan with Motherwell from Arsenal earlier in the season, has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta. So much so that Fabrizio Romano believes that, under the Spaniard's watch, he could be given a chance to shine in the Gunners' first team next season. However, he also stressed that it is 'too early to say' at this stage.