Arsenal boss a 'fan' of ex Scottish Premiership star as Celtic star scores incredible goal
Hibs and Hearts are both riding high after big wins at the weekend. They're now looking towards the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, when the Hibees take on Rangers and the Jam Tarts play Greenock Morton - what's going on around Scotland's top division?
A Celtic loanee received plaudits after scoring a spectacular goal last night - additionally, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of a former Motherwell loanee. But who is it?
Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston scores excellent goal for West Brom
Mikey Johnston was the star of the show in West Brom's 2-2 draw with QPR on Wednesday evening. After the Rs opened the scoring, Johnston was on hand to find the back of the net with a stunning goal.
He picked up the ball on the left flank, cutting inside on his right foot while jinking past several QPR defenders. Once he had a sight of goal, he uncorked a thunderous drive that soared into the back of net - leaving both sets of fans in awe.
Mikel Arteta praises former Motherwell loanee Mika Biereth
Mika Bireth, who was on loan with Motherwell from Arsenal earlier in the season, has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta. So much so that Fabrizio Romano believes that, under the Spaniard's watch, he could be given a chance to shine in the Gunners' first team next season. However, he also stressed that it is 'too early to say' at this stage.
Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano said: "Mika Biereth – This young Arsenal striker is doing very well on loan this season, but it’s still early to say if he can feature in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans. I still believe he needs some regular game time to develop and grow; Arsenal will take these kinds of decisions in June, not now."