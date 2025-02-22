The Celtic boss has taken exception to how Hibs managed to get a victory against his champions.

Brendan Rodgers says a leveller for Celtic against Hibs was the subject of guesswork from the referee,

The Hibees have been basking in Leith sunshine this Saturday after a 2-1 win over the champions. Josh Campbell’s double secured a stunning win for David Gray’s side who earned their best win of the season by pouncing on a dreadful first half from Celtic.

Daizen Maeda had reduced the deficit and thought he had a double when bundling home an Alistair Johnston cutback, but it was deemed to have been out of play after VAR reviewed the call. The Celtic boss was not convinced and fired a blast at the officials. Rodgers said: "My take is that the official Alan Muir has had a guess at it. The linesman arguably has the best view in the stadium and he doesn't give it.

“So for that to get overturned I am assuming there is an absolute clear image of the ball being out of play. In my experience up here with VAR, you don't have all the angles and they don't have the equipment to say it was conclusively out. So you are actually viewing it from a secondary position and at that point you are then having a guess. That is the huge disappointment."

Rodgers added: “I can't deny that if we get the equaliser we are really pushing (for a winner) as in the second half we were much better. But I also have to be honest as well. We made an awful start to the game and in the first half our level was not good enough.

“This team don't have many days like that but we were certainly like that in the first half. But if we got that goal it would been a great end to the game for us."