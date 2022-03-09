Contracts expiring: Notable players from Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and every other Scottish Premiership club

As well as refining scouting lists of players they would like to bring in, managers and sporting directors will also be weighing up which players whose contracts are set to expire are deserving of new deals.
For some it could be a case of waiting until the summer and assessing the options available to them. For clubs it may be down to budgets. They are waiting to see where they finish and if they are still in the league or have qualified for Europe before deciding.
Currently there are more than 90 players contracted to the 12 Scottish Premiership sides who will see their deals expire at the end of the season.
Scroll down and click through for 12 of the most interesting individuals who may be looking for a new club come the summer.
1. Paul McGinn - Hibernian
The business done by Hibs in the summer will be fascinating as Shaun Maloney looks to get a team in his own style. McGinn could be allowed to leave to free up wages to reinvest. But the defender has displayed how useful a player he is, able to play different positions within a back three or back four. If he departs there will be a number of clubs looking to sign him.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. Peter Haring - Heart of Midlothian
Haring developed into a key player when he first signed. Since a long-term injury he has fallen into an important member of the first-team squad. He has shown himself to be very useful in certain midfield situations. Intelligent, can switch play brilliantly and reads a game so well. But a new deal has not been forthcoming so far.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. Alan Forrest - Livingston
There was a moment in the January transfer window where it looked like the winger could end up going to St Johnstone. Saints’ loss has very much been David Martindale and Livingston’s gain. The Livi boss has since spoken of his desire to keep the player. Forrest can score and assist and since the end of January he has three goals and two assists in the league. His versatility in attack would be of interest to many in the league.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Andrew Considine - Aberdeen
Defensively, the Dons have given up far too many cheap goals this season. They have missed a reliable figure in the defence and Considine’s experience has been notable by its absence. The defender turns 35 before the end of the season and the club will certainly be looking to make improvements but he is the type of player required at the club and someone Jim Goodwin appears keen to keep hold of.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group