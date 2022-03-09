Contracts expiring: Notable players from Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and every other Scottish Premiership club

3. Alan Forrest - Livingston

There was a moment in the January transfer window where it looked like the winger could end up going to St Johnstone. Saints’ loss has very much been David Martindale and Livingston’s gain. The Livi boss has since spoken of his desire to keep the player. Forrest can score and assist and since the end of January he has three goals and two assists in the league. His versatility in attack would be of interest to many in the league.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group