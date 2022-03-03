Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is in line for the EFL job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon has emerged as a surprise favourite for the vacant managerial role at EFL side Leyton Orient.

The League Two strugglers parted company with their manager Kenny Jackett on February 22 after a 2-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on February 22 continued a torrid run which saw Orient score just one goal in nine-match winless streak – and they are now said to be eyeing up the 50-year-old former Hoops boss to revive their fortunes.

The Northern Irishman had won a total of five Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup during his two managerial spells at Celtic Park, but left the club under a cloud last February after a draw at Ross County left Celtic 18 points behind Rangers in the title race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon, who has been out of work since his resignation at Celtic Park last year, has now emerged as the leading candidate at the The Breyer Group Stadium as the O’s look to stave off threat of relegation to the Vanarama National League.

He had previously had links with the vacant role at League One side Sunderland, however, it is reported that talks never moved beyond an informal chat at the Stadium of Light, before the Black Cats installed former Hamilton and Norwich City boss Alex Neil as head coach.

And while Lennon began the week as an outside bet for the manager’s job at the London club, BetVictor saw Lennon move into prime position with odds of 4/6 to fill the vacancy left by the dismissal of former Portsmouth boss Jackett.

The ex-Celtic, Hibernian, and Bolton gaffer now appears likely to add Orient to his managerial CV as his closest competitors, Jonathan Woodgate and Luke Garrard, are priced at just 4/1 in the betting.