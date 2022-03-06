David Martindale: Livingston boss questions 'blatant' decisions and makes Celtic-Rangers title prediction

However, at pains to stress his team was well beaten by their visitors Martindale praised highly, he also admitted their three-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the table has him intrigued by the nip-and-tuck title race. A contest he believes could pivot on the Glasgow rivals’ derby confrontation at Ibrox on April 3.

“I don’t think we deserved a lot more from the game but two big decisions went against us, which led to two goals,” Martindale said. “That’s the disappointing aspect. The first one was a blatant bye-kick. Bobby [Madden, fourth official] and the linesman were telling Nick [Walsh, referee] it was a bye-kick but the corner goes against you. You still have to defend the corner a lot better than we did.

"For the second goal, there is a handball by [Tom] Rogic in the middle of the park, Nick is standing watching it and we don’t get that. Again, we still have to defend the area better than we did. So you find yourself 2-0 down. I don’t think these decisions changed the result, but they changed the dynamics of the game.

David Martindale felt refereeing decisions cost Livingston two goals in the 3-1 defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“You need everything to fall in your favour. When they lead to goals, it highlights those decisions. There may have been decisions in the game that went my way [but] when it’s blatant decisions that go against you and lead to goals, it highlights the officiating. I’m genuinely not blaming Nick. He’s not the reason we got beat. We got beat because Celtic were better than us, pure and simple. But it is frustrating.