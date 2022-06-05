The season just passed saw 46 red cards shown – an increase of 10 year-on-year, or should that be season-on-season.

Were players dirtier or were the officials more strict?

According to Whoscored.com the average foul count actually came down slightly last term despite the higher number of red card offences, though 831 yellow cards were shown too – up considerably from the 615 shown in 2020-21.

With video assistance coming into play when VAR is introduced at the turn of the year, how will these stats change next term?

That remains to be seen but we counted the cards via the referee statistics from WhoScored.com for the Premiership season just passed and found the league’s strictest ref with almost 29 fouls per game, the official who shows an average of five yellow cards a game and the three-way share for most red cards shown.

1. Nick Walsh Premiership Games: 20 | Yellow cards: 77 (3.85 pg)| Red cards: 5 (0.25 pg)

2. Don Robertson Premiership Games: 18 | Yellow cards: 70 (3.89 pg)| Red cards: 5 (0.28 pg)

3. Willie Collum Premiership Games: 17 | Yellow cards: 62 (3.65 pg)| Red cards: 5 (0.29 pg)

4. Gavin Duncan Premiership Games: 9 | Yellow cards: 32 (3.56 pg)| Red cards: 4 (0.44 pg)