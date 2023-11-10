Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson. Picture: Tommy Lee.

A video surfaced on social media in wake of the League One outfit's 4-1 East of Scotland Cup semi-final victory over Bonnyrigg Rose with McIndoe orchestrating the celebrations with the young ultras group, who generated quite an atmosphere at Meadowbank between the local rivals.

And Dickson is delighted to see the new manager building a strong rapport with the fans despite only being in the job little more than a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was great to see him get involved with the young kids," Dickson told the Evening News. "For such a small crowd on Wednesday, the ultras really got the atmosphere up. It was brilliant to see the gaffer coming off the park like that after a win but I reckon, with what I've seen of him, he'd be like that after a defeat too. The fans are so important to the club so it's vital to build a good relationship."

McIndoe has taken four points from a possible nine from his first three games at the helm. And despite last weekend's heavy loss to Montrose, Dickson is confident the players can give a good account of themselves at league leaders Falkirk tomorrow.

"It will be a difficult game this weekend, there's no getting away from it," he said. "But we had a good result on Wednesday night, Danny (Handling) scored a hat-trick, so we're going out to win every game. That's the mentality of the manager and the squad. That's exactly the ethos we want at Edinburgh City.

"We're very chuffed so far. Obviously with January fast approaching, Michael's got his eyes on a few players so it's changed days. The manager has told the current crop that they've got two months to prove themselves so he's pushing them to their limits and wants to see a reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad