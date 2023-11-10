Chairman John Dickson delighted to see Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe mix with fans
A video surfaced on social media in wake of the League One outfit's 4-1 East of Scotland Cup semi-final victory over Bonnyrigg Rose with McIndoe orchestrating the celebrations with the young ultras group, who generated quite an atmosphere at Meadowbank between the local rivals.
And Dickson is delighted to see the new manager building a strong rapport with the fans despite only being in the job little more than a month.
"It was great to see him get involved with the young kids," Dickson told the Evening News. "For such a small crowd on Wednesday, the ultras really got the atmosphere up. It was brilliant to see the gaffer coming off the park like that after a win but I reckon, with what I've seen of him, he'd be like that after a defeat too. The fans are so important to the club so it's vital to build a good relationship."
McIndoe has taken four points from a possible nine from his first three games at the helm. And despite last weekend's heavy loss to Montrose, Dickson is confident the players can give a good account of themselves at league leaders Falkirk tomorrow.
"It will be a difficult game this weekend, there's no getting away from it," he said. "But we had a good result on Wednesday night, Danny (Handling) scored a hat-trick, so we're going out to win every game. That's the mentality of the manager and the squad. That's exactly the ethos we want at Edinburgh City.
"We're very chuffed so far. Obviously with January fast approaching, Michael's got his eyes on a few players so it's changed days. The manager has told the current crop that they've got two months to prove themselves so he's pushing them to their limits and wants to see a reaction.
"I normally go out to training once a week and to be honest, the atmosphere in the camp is a lot more electric. Michael is not just a coach but a manager and that's the big difference I've noticed. Even within the second training session, he knew all the players' first names so he's done his homework – what their abilities are, who needs a wee bit extra management as opposed to coaching so it's like a new lease of life at the club."