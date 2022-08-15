Charlie King hails youngsters after Tynecastle shock first win of season with six players missing

Tynie boss King was delighted to get their first points on the board after a winless start to the season.
“We’ve had a tough start, it was always going to be tough,” said King. “We are in a position like a lot of teams where boys are on holiday, boys are suspended from last season and boys are injured; we’ve just struggled a bit because we don’t have depth in the squad.
“We were missing six players [on Saturday] so it was a big result for us. We asked the players to give us what they could. There was no pressure on us, all the pressure was on Musselburgh. I thought the boys were magnificent, we are delighted to come away three points. Getting the clean sheet was important, it gives us a lot of confidence.
“It was special. What we have done really well to bring in a lot of good young lads who have been quite vocal and created a lot of atmosphere in the changing room. The atmosphere and noise coming from them is superb. Last year we were very quiet and the players played within themselves a wee bit, whereas boys have come out their shell a wee bit this season.
“As much as we have lost big players for us last year, we have brought in a lot of younger players this year who are very hungry and kudos has to go to Rob Hart for that [assistant manager], he’s the one in the know down in Edinburgh who knows players here, there and everywhere and he’s managed to get the best group of young players we can get.”
22-year-old Weir was recruited as a centre-half for Tynie, but King revealed they saw promising attacking instincts in the youngster and it’s proving dividends with Saturday’s strike his third in three games.
He added: “We brought him in as a centre half, but he is really creative and he’s great with the ball at his feet so we have kind of played him in the centre of midfield for a wee bit, but because of the way we play he has played on more of the right. He’s shown that he wants to learn, he’s understanding and he is getting his rewards for it.”