Hibs enjoyed a 3-0 home win against Livingston on Saturday to break their brief winless streak in the Scottish Premiership. However, rivals Hearts were unable to come away with a positive result of their own after previously notching a statement victory over Celtic.

The Jambos were dealt a 2-1 defeat by Ross County, with Yutaro Oda coming off the bench to net a consolation goal in injury time. Hearts remain comfortably ahead of Hibs in the table but the fight for the title continues to steal the headlines as just one point separates Celtic and Rangers.

We've rounded up the latest Sunday headlines on Hearts and Hibs' Premiership rivals as the action continues to unfold.

Chris Sutton slams Rangers postponement

Rangers will have to wait for their chance to reclaim the Premiership top spot after their scheduled clash against Dundee was called off. Two pitch inspections at Dens Park ruled the conditions unplayable less than two hours before kick-off. The match has been postponed, with a new date set to be announced in due course.

Celtic icon turned pundit Chris Sutton has branded this decision 'a total embarrassment' to the Scottish top flight as the noon kickoff will no longer go ahead.

"A total embarrassment for the Scottish top flight having the Dundee Rangers game called off an hour and a half before kick off," he wrote on Twitter. "Absolute shambles how it’s come to this. Don Robertson the ref rocks up at 10.20 for a pitch inspection… surely a decision earlier would be wiser."

Celtic transfer approach backed

Celtic's board has come under recent fire following their lack of spending on the January transfer window. The Hoops made just one new signing in the winter, despite the club's financial accounts showing £40 million profit and £67 million in cash reserves.

Amid the backlash, former Aberdeen and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has defended the choices made by Peter Lawwell and co at Celtic.

"I know Peter, I’ve dealt with him many times on player transfers and I’ve observed how he’s run Celtic. They’re very canny operators, and I think they’ve done the right thing long-term for Celtic," he told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast.