City fail to close gap on League Two leaders as Spartans close in on play-offs
Craig Ross' header four minutes into the second half proved the difference at Meadowbank as the visitors maintained their fine run of form while preventing the hosts from closing the gap on League Two leaders East Fife to four points.
The Citizens stay in third. McIndoe said afterwards: "I felt that was a missed opportunity. No disrespect to Stranraer who have been on a good run themselves. And they did a good job and I have to praise them for that. I felt we could have played another two or three hours and we wouldn't have scored. We said before the game that we could have gone second. Peterhead done their job, we didn't and neither did East Fife and we want to stay in that mix. The positive is that we're still only seven points off the top and that's important because that's the position we are pushing for. We feel we're good enough.
"I look at the times we gave the ball away and we're normally very good linking up play, particularly in the middle of the pitch. We had three really good chances in the second half to get at least a draw, if not win the game. We don't like losing, we've created a bunch of winning monsters but we have to look forward. I'm not going to be too harsh on them."
Elsewhere, Spartans moved to within four points of fourth-placed Elgin City following a deserved 3-1 victory over struggling Bonnyrigg Rose.
Goals from Callum Booth, Jamie Dishington gave Dougie Samuel's men a 2-0 lead before Murray Aiken reduced the deficit with 11 minutes remaining. But Mark Stowe made sure of all three points at the Vanloq Community Stadium.
Spartans skipper Kevin Waugh also made his 150th appearance for the club.
The defender said: "I knew it was my 150th game but i'm just really happy to get all three points. After the disappointment of Edinburgh City a few weeks ago, to pick up seven out of nine is huge. We had to make sure we got the win.”
