Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine grateful for the break - but is ready to push on again

The Christie Gillies Park side were idle on Saturday while the rest of the Lowland League clubs battled it out.

However, Jardine's men return to business tomorrow night when struggling East Stirlingshire, who remain without a win, are the visitors to the Capital.

The fifth-placed hosts, meanwhile, are riding the crest of a wave having amassed 21 points from their opening 11 fixtures.

Gary Jardine, Civil Service Strollers' manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another three points for Strollers would move them to within five points of leaders East Kilbride with a game in hand.

"It was good to have a break over the weekend as the games have been coming thick and fast," Jardine told the Evening News. "While it's been a tough start, we are happy with the points total so far, but we always look at where we can do better and I think there is room for improvement all round.

"We bought in six players during the summer and each one has integrated really well which has been a real plus, but also testament to the rest of the squad. Ross Clarke returning from long-term injury has also been like having a new player.

"With the amount of midweek games we have the squad is starting to get stretched with injury and suspensions. That said, we know if we are to try and hang onto the coat-tails of those above we need to continue to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"East Stirlingshire will be desperate to get their season back on track and I'm sure they will see tomorrow as a great opportunity. They have a good record at Christie Gillies Park and that is something we need to try and change."

Meanwhile, in-form Spartans go in search of their third consecutive win when they head across the Forth to tackle Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

Striker Blair Henderson will be confident of continuing his recent goal surge following a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Dalbeattie Star on Saturday.